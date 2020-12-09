Tapper Slams Trump’s ‘Disgraceful’ Attempts At A ‘Clownish Non-Violent Coup’

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020

Jake Tapper and guests had some choice words for the “Trump Rigged-Election Caucus” that keeps signing on to BS efforts to overturn the presidential election results because it’s politically expedient. Tapper and guests Gloria Borger and Nia-Malika Henderson discussed Republican collusion with Donald Trump's efforts to sabotage our electoral process. TAPPER: It's not just the president issuing the threats. The New York Times asked Kim Ward, the Republican majority leader of the Pennsylvania senate, if she would have signed a letter supporting Trump's claim that there was fraud in the election process. And she told them, "If I would say to you,oh, I don't want to do it, I'd get my house bombed tonight." I mean Gloria, this is where the Republican party is now. If you cross the president, you actually fear for your life. BORGER: Well, it's disgraceful, it's outrageous, and what you're seeing is a litmus test that is being established by the president. It is the Trump -- I call it the “Trump Rigged-Election Caucus,” and these are the people who are going to sign on to that because -- not because they believe it was a rigged election, but because they believe that their political careers would be over, as Nia is saying.

