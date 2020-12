Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 11:00 Hits: 0

President-elect Joe Biden’s choice of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra (D) to head the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is running into early opposition from Senate Republicans.GOP lawmakers are raising concerns about Becerra’...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/529363-bidens-top-health-nominee-attracts-early-opposition-from-senate-gop