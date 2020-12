Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 15:58 Hits: 0

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle challenged Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Wednesday over his push for $1,200 checks for most Americans amid the negotiations for the next COVID-19 relief bill. The host noted during an interview with...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/529421-msnbcs-ruhle-challenges-sanders-on-the-practicality-of-his-push-for-1200