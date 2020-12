Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 19:39 Hits: 6

The state and federal officials say Facebook's acquisitions of WhatsApp and Instagram violated competition laws and served to stifle rivals by giving the social network an unfair advantage.

(Image credit: Andrew Harnik/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/09/944073889/48-attorneys-general-sue-facebook-alleging-illegal-power-grabs-to-neutralize-riv