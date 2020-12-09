John Avlon Quotes Lincoln: 'We Need To Repudiate The Wolf's Dictionary'

Articles

As he so often does, CNN's John Avlon puts his finger on the problem we're facing today. "In the five weeks since election day, it often feels like we're having a debate in a hall of mirrors," he said. "President Trump trying to overturn an election, while saying he's protecting election integrity. Death threats leveled at election officials by people who accuse them of doing violence to our democracy. And now, an uptick in civil war rhetoric, chapters as what was once known as the party of Lincoln. Last county, the Dane County GOP held a rally at the Wisconsin state capitol they promoted by saying, 'Our nation is on a path to civil war.' "Yesterday, the Arizona state GOP sent out a tweet asking followers if they're willing to die in the effort to overturn election results. This is aggressive defensiveness and dangerous nonsense. But what makes it worse is that so many of Donald Trump's supporters have bought into the big lie. They've been misled into believing they're fighting for the very virtues they're being used to attack. And here's how it works, starting at the top of the disinformation chain.

