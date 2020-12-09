Pigs Are Flying: Scarborough Admits Morning Joe Spent Too Much Time On Hillary's Emails

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 14:28 Hits: 1

Via The Daily Beast, Joe Scarborough finally gets around to admitting he made a mistake by emphasizing Hillary Clinton's emails. This was in an extended interview with David Ignatius about Scarborough's new book about Harry Truman: Scarborough, however, first wanted to point out how the media “screwed up” during Trump’s initial 2016 campaign, stating that much of the blame could be centered on the amount of coverage devoted to the Clinton email scandal. “I thought that was very legitimate at the time,” he said. “I thought the Clinton Foundation and how the Clintons chased in on public service, that was a legitimate question to ask. Hillary Clinton getting paid by Goldman Sachs to give a speech or getting paid by state colleges to give a speech… I think all of that was legitimate. ” “But obviously looking back on it, we on Morning Joe, and others in media, paid way too much attention to that,” Scarborough added. “Especially if you look at what we’ve been through over the past four or five years.” This would appear to be the first time Scarborough, who has become a vocal critic of the president’s, has publicly suggested he and his program spent too much time on the emails story, which centered on Clinton’s use of a private email server during her time as secretary of state.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/pigs-are-flying-scarborough-admits-morning