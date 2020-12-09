'Are There Not Workhouses?' Mnuchin And McConnell Don't Care About The Pandemic Unemployed

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 15:10 Hits: 1

These Republican bastards. The constant mind games, the dangling of carrots, and then the pulling away of everything but a shred of help. Via the Tampa Bay Times: WASHINGTON — The Trump administration dove back into Capitol Hill’s confusing COVID-19 negotiations on Tuesday, offering a $916 billion package to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that would send a $600 direct payment to most Americans — but eliminate a $300 per week employment benefit favored by a bipartisan group of Senate negotiators. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin made the offer to Pelosi late Tuesday afternoon, he said in a statement. He offered few details, though House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy said it proposes the $600 direct payment for individuals and $1,200 for couples, which is half the payment delivered by the March pandemic relief bill. Mnuchin reached out to Pelosi after a call with top congressional GOP leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who remains at odds with Democratic leaders over COVID-19 relief. Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., responded to Mnuchin’s entreaty with a statement that said they would prefer to let a bipartisan group take the lead.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/mnuchin-and-mcconnell-want-pittance