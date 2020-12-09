Michael Flynn Threatens President Obama

Articles

In an unhinged interview this morning (has Maria Bartiromo lost a bet, or is she raking in money on the MAGA beat?) convicted felon (and recently pardoned by Trump) Michael Flynn told FBN's Maria Bartiromo that President Obama should still be afraid of him. Bartiromo asked Flynn why President Obama did not want him to be Trump's national security advisor. She then perversely claimed the Trump campaign was "spied on" and intimated that Obama needed to get Flynn out of the way because he knew too much -- or something like that. "Why was Obama so afraid of you?" she asked. “So imagine the transition of the entire country, the United States of America, and here you have this sort of transition conversation between two incoming and outgoing presidents and they mention two people: dear leader Kim Jong Un and Gen. Michael Flynn, as though I’m public enemy number one," Flynn replied. "One of these days, I would like somebody to pin him down and ask him.” It's no secret why President Obama warned Trump about Flynn. He fired Flynn from his job long before the campaign because Flynn was an obvious security risk. Obama and his staff felt Flynn was problematic and prone to what they thought of as crazy ideas, and had fired him from his job as head of the Defense Intelligence Agency. Obama relayed that to Trump during the 90 minutes they spent together.

