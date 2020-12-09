Jake Tapper Hands Trump A Dose Of Reality: 'Outgoing President Trump Lost'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 19:06 Hits: 7

As long as Trump keeps denying reality and lying about the election results, at least some journalists will be here to correct him. Tonight, Jake Tapper did the honors, showing a clip of President Pinocchio at the Vaccine Summit answering a question about how the next administration (the Biden/Harris administration) will handle the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine. Trump answered, "We will have to see who the next administration is, because we won." Tapper immediately went in. TAPPER: That's not true. Outgoing president Trump lost. I'm not qualified as a news anchor to say why the president continues to state otherwise and spread this lie. I don't know if it's political, or if he's cynically lying, or if there is some sort of psychological issue. The reality is, it doesn't matter. It doesn't matter if he doesn't want to acknowledge it. On January 20, President-elect Joe Biden will become President Joe Biden, elected by more than 81 million Americans. Also, minutes ago, President-elect Biden vowed 100 million vaccine doses in his first 100 days. I understand what Tapper means when he says it doesn't matter that Trump keeps saying he won. He means that this isn't Neverland, and it's not like Trump can just clap if he wants Tinkerbell to live. No matter what lies Trump tells about his having won the election, the wheels of government (seem like they) will turn, and Joe Biden will be sworn in as president on January 20, 2021.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/jake-tapper-hands-viewers-dose-reality