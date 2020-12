Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 11:00 Hits: 7

The rule would require Biden's team to review about 2,400 regulations on everything from Medicare benefits to prescription drug approvals. Those not analyzed within two years would become void.

(Image credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2020/12/09/944274246/trump-team-proposes-a-rule-that-could-stall-bidens-health-care-agenda