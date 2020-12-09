Why The GOP Isn’t Able To Win The Popular Vote

Category: World Politics Hits: 6<!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD HTML 4.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/REC-html40/loose.dtd">
In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses how an incumbent president lost the 2020 election and considers the electoral challenges facing the Republican Party. The team also checks in the state of the Senate runoff elections in Georgia.
Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/why-the-gop-isnt-able-to-win-the-popular-vote/