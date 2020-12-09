Biden to Name Marcia Fudge for Housing, Tom Vilsack for Agriculture

Articles

U.S. news outlets say President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Democratic Representative Marcia Fudge to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Biden will also nominate Tom Vilsack to lead the Agriculture Department, a job he held for eight years under former President Barack Obama, for whom Biden served as vice president. Vilsack is also a former governor of the midwestern state of Iowa, one of the nation’s crucial agricultural states.

Supporters of Fudge, a veteran Ohio lawmaker, including South Carolina Representative James Clyburn, who played a key role in helping Biden secure the Democratic presidential nomination, had called on the president-elect to nominate her as agriculture secretary, citing her focus on reducing hunger as a member of the House Agriculture Committee.

But sources say Biden chose Fudge for the HUD post because she has been a longtime champion of affordable housing and infrastructure investment.

Fudge is the second African-American to be named to Biden’s cabinet, following Biden’s decision Monday to name retired Army General Lloyd Austin as defense secretary. The incoming president has been under growing pressure by minority advocacy groups to fulfill his campaign promise to diversify his cabinet with a wide range of Blacks, Latinos and Asians.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who will become the first woman, African-American and Asian to serve in the post, met Tuesday with Black civil rights leaders in Wilmington, Delaware to discuss his cabinet picks. Several activists are calling on Biden to nominate a Black person as attorney general, but the president-elect is said to be considering Democratic Senator Doug Jones of Alabama, who lost his bid for re-election in last month’s general election. Jones is a former federal prosecutor who successfully prosecuted two members of the white supremacist Ku Klux Klan group suspected of carrying out the 1963 bombing of a Black church in Birmingham, Alabama, that killed four young girls, one of the galvanizing events in the Civil Rights Movement.

Biden introduced California Attorney General Xavier Becerra Tuesday as his choice to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. A former member of the House of Representatives, Becerra worked to win approval for the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare, the national health care law that has provided insurance coverage to millions of Americans.

As California Attorney General, Becerra led the defense last month in the U.S. Supreme Court against a conservative bid to overturn the ACA, in a case yet to be decided.

Becerra was among seven people introduced by Biden Tuesday as key members of his health care team, all of whom will lead the incoming administration’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and oversee millions of vaccinations in the coming months. They include Dr. Vivek Murthy, who has been nominated as surgeon general, a position he held from 2014 to 2017 under former President Obama, when Biden was second-in-command.

The president-elect picked Dr. Rochelle Walensky, a top expert on virus testing, prevention and treatment in the eastern state of Massachusetts, as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She is chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital and a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.

Biden chose Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, an expert on health care disparities among racial and ethnic groups in the U.S., as chair of his COVID-19 equity task force. She is an associate professor of medicine, public health and management at the Yale School of Medicine.

He also picked business executive Jeffrey Zients, a former director of the National Economic Council under Obama, as a coordinator of his COVID-19 response team and a counselor to him.

Biden named former White House and Pentagon senior adviser Natalie Quillian as deputy coordinator of the government’s response to the pandemic.

