Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 00:13 Hits: 1

The House approved the final version of the annual defense with overwhelming bipartisan vote. The legislation is facing several veto threats from the president, which Congress may override.

(Image credit: BONNIE CASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/08/944263124/house-approves-defense-bill-by-veto-proof-margin-despite-president-trumps-threat