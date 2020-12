Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 00:51 Hits: 2

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Marc Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League, about Tuesday's meeting between the NAACP and President-elect Joe Biden.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/08/944462484/biden-holds-a-meeting-with-members-of-historic-civil-rights-organizations