Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 01:09 Hits: 2

Vilsack served as secretary of agriculture during the Obama Administration, and has been a trusted advisor to President-elect Biden. But critics say his time has passed.

(Image credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/biden-transition-updates/2020/12/08/944434278/biden-plans-to-bring-vilsack-back-to-usda-despite-criticism-from-reformers