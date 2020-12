Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 02:21 Hits: 6

Minority leaders met virtually with the president elect on Tuesday to discuss the administration's priorities on race.

(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/biden-transition-updates/2020/12/08/944465003/civil-rights-leaders-push-biden-for-racial-justice-minded-attorney-general-nomin