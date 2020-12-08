Over 1500 Attorneys Call For Sanction Of Trump Legal Team

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 23:00 Hits: 3

As President Donald Trump continues what critics have called a "narcissistic crusade" contesting his loss of the November election with lies and baseless lawsuits about election fraud and security, by Monday more than 1,500 attorneys across the country had signed on to a call for bar associations to condemn and investigate his campaign's lawyers. Although even some Trump allies like U.S. Attorney General William Barr have admitted there is no evidence of mass voter fraud that led to President-elect Joe Biden's victory last month, the president's attorneys have continued to pursue suits that "have become so transparently filed in bad faith that state and local officials are beginning to call for judges to sanction Trump campaign and Republican lawyers," as Vox noted Saturday.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/over-1500-attorneys-call-sanction-trump