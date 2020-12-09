Texas AG Ken Paxton Sues Four States Because They Voted For Biden

Articles

Texas likes to be known for doing everything bigger than the rest of the states, and that seems to apply to its level of stupid. Their attorney general, Ken Paxton (not exactly a tower of legal integrity himself...) is suing four battleground states Donald Trump needs to overturn the election in his favor. Yeah, Paxton is suing Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Michigan for enacting measures to protect its electorate against COVID-19 while voting. In the suit, he claims that pandemic-era changes to election procedures in those states violated federal law, and asks the U.S. Supreme Court to block the states from voting in the Electoral College.

