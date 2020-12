Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 19:35 Hits: 7

Several well-known legal and national security insiders are in the mix as President-elect Joe Biden and his advisers assess how to implement what they call reforms at the Justice Department.

(Image credit: Steven Senne/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/biden-transition-updates/2020/12/08/944224549/next-attorney-general-must-lead-salvage-operation-at-justice-insiders-say