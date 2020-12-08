Ron Johnson Beclowns His Committee For Trump, Hosting Anti-Vax 'Doctor'

Articles

It's well known history that Wisconsin Dumb Senator, Ron Johnson, habitually uses his investigative committee for political purposes, such as multiple investigations in BENGHAZI!!!, Hillary Clinton's emails and Hunter Biden being some of the most outstanding examples. But on Tuesday, he leads his committee into a whole new farcical pursuit to disprove science and promote right wing quackery with "an investigation" into the COVID-19 vaccine versus the wackadoodle ideas promoted by Trump and his syndicate. Witnesses include a rabid anti-vaxxer and all the other quacks, conspiracists and crackpots he could find. From the New York Times: In an interview on Monday, he said that while he supported widespread vaccination and masking, he believed that many of his colleagues had been too deferential to a public health establishment that, because of its obsession with finding a vaccine and lack of experience treating coronavirus patients, had undermined, neglected and even “censored” other potential treatments that he believes could help. “We have grossly overreacted to this,” Mr. Johnson said of the virus. “We have not been smart. We should have isolated the sick, protected the vulnerable and then the rest of us carry on with our lives as safely as possible.”

