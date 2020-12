Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 17:24 Hits: 2

Bipartisan negotiators are still trying to finalize a coronavirus deal with money for states, unemployed Americans and vaccine distribution, but some want another round of direct payments.

(Image credit: Patrick Semansky/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/12/08/944199072/democrats-and-some-republicans-push-to-add-stimulus-checks-to-covid-19-relief-bi