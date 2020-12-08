Contact Tracing? Rudy Takes Group Photos At GOP Election 'Fraud Hearings

Articles

Tuesday, 08 December 2020

You can't make this sh*t up. On Monday night, Rachel Maddow reported that after each of his fake "hearings" with Republican legislators herding "witnesses" of "election fraud" before cameras... ...Rudy Giuliani smooshes those Republicans in attendance together for a big group photo! Way to make the contact tracing easier, America's Mayor! RACHEL MADDOW: Georgia and Michigan, as well as Arizona, all had to call off or cancel legislative functions this week because Rudy Giuliani did show up for all these events, all these sort of hearings in all three states, and he showed up at all of them with no mask on, and now Mr. Giuliani has tested positive for coronavirus and has been hospitalized in DC. Depending on when exactly Mr. Giuliani became infected and when exactly he became infectious, it's possible that he could have infected just innumerable people on this tour that he's been on over the past week. State legislators, witnesses, reporters, security officers, anybody around him, he apparently never wears a mask. He did all of that travel, all of these long, indoor talky-talky events, all of these selfies. He apparently loves big group photos at these hearings where he's trying to get Republicans and various state legislatures to overthrow the election results in their states. He loves at the end of all these hearings, always make sure everybody crowds in for a big group picture, masks off, big smiles. He's got covid!

