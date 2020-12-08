Kayleigh McEnany Says Georgia Gov. Kemp 'Is The Same As Stacey Abrams'

Articles

The White House press secretary is so angry at the Governor of Georgia, that she told Sean Hannity last night he's just a clone of Democratic voting rights activist Stacey Abrams. Um... Any Republican who refuses to bow to Trump's sedition is now a Democratic deep state conspirator grown from a pod against the so-called president, and is "despicable." As the two were spewing nonsense about the way Georgia is counting votes (for the THIRD TIME), Hannity said, "You can't have drop boxes that are not monitored, that's insane too." "Governor Kemp is no different than Stacey Abrams right now," McEnany said. And I say Kayleigh McEnany is no different than Tokyo Rose. — RollWithIt (@jbrdtrd) December 8, 2020 (One of the conspiracy theories Kayleigh was promoting was a "consent decree" that has already been debunked." She continued, "Gov. Kemp is Stacy Abrams and that is despicable."

