Jenna Ellis Has COVID: Axios Report

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 17:46 Hits: 2

Axios is reporting that Jenna Ellis, one of Trump's main players on the legal "team" attempting to overthrow the 2020 election, has COVID, but still attended a White House party on Friday. Three senior White House officials told Axios they had been informed of Ellis' diagnosis. I followed up by asking Ellis repeatedly whether she wanted to deny our reporting that she has COVID and had informed the White House of this fact. Ellis did not reply. Navarro did not respond to a request for comment. Talk about hubris and not giving a sh*t about anyone's health, not even her own. It's not a shock that Jenna Ellis has been diagnosed with COVID so soon after Rudy Giuliani admitted he was infected with the coronavirus. What's awful is that she and Rudy were engaging with federal, state, and local officials and not wearing masks. Whether they knew they were infected or not, it's clear their behavior infected others. They should be held accountable. In an interview on FOX Business, Ellis dropped the Jesus card like Pat Robertson did and said she was "doing the right thing for God." I guess God paid her back in full. Thoughts and prayers.

