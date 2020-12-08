COVID-19 Social Security Disaster Looms For Anyone Born In 1960

Articles

If Congress doesn't act to fix it, around 4 million workers in the United States will have a very bad long-lasting coronavirus effect: their eventual Social Security payments will be cut by as much as $2,000 a year in retirement, because they were unfortunate enough to turn 60 this year, 2020. It could be a much larger group if the nation doesn't have a quick economic recovery and the people who turn 60 next year fall into a "notch," as well as the families of all these people as their beneficiaries. This is happening because of how Social Security determines benefit payments for new retirees. Social Security uses a formula to calculate benefits based on the wage index of a given year. For people who turned 60 this year, this is their year and its wages have been crap.

