Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 10:06 Hits: 1

Joe Biden is expected to nominate a retired four-star general as defense chief. Vaccinations against the coronavirus have begun in the U.K. Plus, new data show how COVID-19 is stressing hospitals.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/08/944128744/morning-news-brief