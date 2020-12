Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 10:12 Hits: 4

After Congress failed to aid local election offices, a nonprofit backed by Mark Zuckerberg gave $350 million in crucial funds that helped the presidential election run surprisingly smoothly.

(Image credit: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/08/943242106/how-private-money-from-facebooks-ceo-saved-the-2020-election