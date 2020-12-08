Analysts Create AI Tool That Distinguishes Between Conspiracy Theories And Actual Conspiracies

Articles

Tuesday, 08 December 2020

The eternal problem with conspiracy theories is that we know from both history and current events that there are very real conspiracies at work in the world. How can we distinguish them from the utterly fabricated fantasies that comprise the entirety of the conspiracy-theory universe? There are some simple ways to distinguish them, but they are also fairly crude and generalized rules, and the distinctions can sometimes be nuanced. So researchers at the University of California at Berkeley have devised an artificial intelligence tool that can help people figure out whether they’re tapping into an actual conspiracy or just participating in a cockamamie fantasy. Cal Berkeley cultural analyst Timothy Tangherlini and his team “developed an automated approach to determining when conversations on social media reflect the telltale signs of conspiracy theorizing,” using machine learning tools capable of identifying narratives “based on sets of people, places, and things and their relationships,” with the hope of forming “the basis of an early warning system to alert authorities to online narratives that pose a threat in the real world.”

