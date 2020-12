Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 21:11 Hits: 2

In Congress, Mike Pompeo was one of the toughest critics of Hillary Clinton when she was secretary of state. Wrapping up his time as secretary of state, Pompeo's getting harsh reviews for partisanship

