Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 21:44 Hits: 2

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) on Monday said he urged President Trump to veto any coronavirus agreement that doesn't include another round of direct payments to Americans. "I'm continuing to be flummoxed as to why there aren't any direct payments....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/529114-hawley-urged-trump-to-veto-coronavirus-deal-without-direct-payments