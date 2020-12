Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 21:11 Hits: 2

President-elect Joe Biden nominated California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be the next secretary of health and human services. Becerra has led legal fights defending the Affordable Care Act.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/07/943968715/biden-nominates-xavier-becerra-to-be-hhs-secretary