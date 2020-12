Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 01:36 Hits: 4

A federal judge in Washington found that the administration's proposed ban was "arbitrary and capricious" and the president overstepped his authority in using emergency economic powers.

(Image credit: Kiichiro Sato/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/07/944039053/u-s-judge-halts-trumps-tiktok-ban-the-2nd-court-to-fully-block-the-action