Rudy Celebrates The Wrong Ruling For The Wrong Reasons

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 23:07 Hits: 4

On Friday, Rudy Giuliani was exuberantly tweeting about a "major victory" when a Michigan judge ordered the ballots to be reviewed and preserved from 22 Dominion tabulation machines. But he couldn't have been more wrong if he tried. From the Business Insider: Rudy Giuliani hailed a ruling in a Michigan court on Friday as a "big win" for Trump's election team — except it wasn't about the presidential contest but about a local marijuana measure instead. A judge in Antrim County, Michigan ordered for ballots to be reviewed and preserved from 22 tabulation machines after a marijuana proposal narrowly won by a single vote, the Detroit Free Press reported on Friday. The order came after a voter had complained that the ballots were damaged during a recount causing the proposal to shift from a tie vote to passing by one vote. Documents relating to the order were released on Saturday by the State Court Administrative Office, the Detroit Free Press reported. Now, if the gentle reader were to play devil's advocate, they might guess that Giuliani was hoping some flaw was found in the machines to help reverse the election in that state. Except it won't because Trump had already won that county:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/rudy-celebrates-wrong-ruling-wrong-reasons