Dems Must Start Throwing GOP 'Radical Liberal' Fearmongering Over 'Socialism' Back In Their Faces

I'm so sick of watching Democrats allowing Republicans attack us with fearmongering over the left of the party wanting to destroy America with "Socialism" when most of the idiots watching them don't even know what it means. Case in point, this Sunday's debate for the Georgia senate runoff between the richest woman in the United States Senate, Kelly Loeffler, and her opponent, Raphael Warnock. Loeffler did her best to try to paint herself as just some working class Joe, ignoring the fact that that's no longer the case now, and gave one of the most robotic performances I've ever seen during a debate, which did not go unnoticed on Twitter: Finally figured out what Senator Loeffler reminds of when she speaks. #GASenateDebate #DemCast pic.twitter.com/dp6VVTQXcr — Mal_Torres (@saenzmom) December 7, 2020

