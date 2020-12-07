The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Pathetic GA Senator Purdue Skips Televised Debate With Jon Ossoff

Senator David Purdue of Georgia is a pathetic, weak, terrified man. How pathetic is he, you ask? He REFUSED to even show up to debate Jon Ossoff on Sunday. No reason - he isn't sick and there wasn't some sort of emergency that kept him. He just...didn't feel like it. So, Jon Ossoff talked to the moderators and the viewers by himself. And he was FABULOUS. Here is how it opened: They just introduced David Perdue's empty podium at the debate.This is quite the visual. pic.twitter.com/nc8uD46oK0 — Parker Butler (@parkerbutler10) December 6, 2020 An empty podium. Pretty appropriate since Senator Purdue is an empty suit. Jon Ossoff shared, simply, this. ???? — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) December 6, 2020 Twitter also had thoughts:

