Armed 'Stop The Steal' Idiots Show Up At Home Of Michigan Secretary Of State

So you're planning a nice evening at home with your four-year-old, watching "How The Grinch Stole Christmas" and putting up Christmas decorations. And then Trump morons with guns show up. I keep saying that the 40-year Republican push to defund public education is really paying off, as hundreds of thousand gullible fools believe every absurd Dadaist statement that falls out of Donald Trump's mouth. And to believe what he says of course requires you to suspend reality, and assume that every elected official in the country and every news organization is in on the scam to rob our hero of his rightful second term! Idiocracy! How can you be that stupid? Well, they've had a head start, what with anti-vaxxer propaganda, the Protocols of Zion, the Obama birther conspiracies, and asssorted other nonsense -- not to mention years of mainlining Fox News before they moved on to the harder stuff like Newsmax and OAN. They're well primed to take the fascist bait. And take it they did: “Dozens of armed individuals” showed up to Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s home last night, shouting “Stop The Steal!” pic.twitter.com/rZhPK5hbsv — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 7, 2020

