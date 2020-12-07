The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Former Trump Organization VP: 'I Think He May Leave The Country'

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

At the end of an extended segment yesterday, talking about Trump with two women who know him (Mary Trump and former Trump VP Barbara Res), CNN's Ana Cabrera brought up a New York Times piece describing Trump as moody and depressed, and still in denial about the election results. The article quoted a Shakespeare expert who called it “classic Act V behavior…We’re nearing the end of the play and that’s where catastrophe always comes.” Res laughed. “I say, catastrophe comes except for Donald.” “As much as it’s almost impossible to think how he’ll weasel his way out of it, but I think he will. If there were legitimate charges leveled against him or hanging over his head the minute he becomes a citizen, I think he may leave the country. I think he may leave the country before the end of his presidency.” Which is pretty much how I always saw this playing out. What do you think?

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/former-trump-organization-vp-i-think-he

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version