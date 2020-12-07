The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Don’t Believe Anything The 2020 Exit Polls Tell You

Since the 2020 election, you may have seen headlines make bold claims about how certain demographic groups voted. As quantitative editor Laura Bronner explains, it’s always difficult to figure out trends in voter preferences — and a pandemic has only made it harder.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/dont-believe-anything-the-2020-exit-polls-tell-you/

