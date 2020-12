Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 11:00 Hits: 0

Lawmakers are putting heavy pressure on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to reach a deal on a coronavirus relief package by Christmas.Senate...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/528697-lawmakers-pressure-leaders-to-reach-covid-19-relief-deal