Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 15:34 Hits: 1

Former Sen. Paul Sarbanes (D-Md.), who introduced the first article of impeachment against then-President Richard Nixon as a congressman, died Monday at 87, The Washington Post reported.Sarbanes served three terms in the House of Representatives...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/529026-former-md-senator-paul-sarbanes-dies-at-87