Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 12:38 Hits: 4

President-elect Joe Biden has said that addressing the coronavirus pandemic is his top priority. Here are some of the people he is putting in charge of that big task.

(Image credit: Stephen Lam/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/07/943302268/biden-names-health-secretary-covid-czar-other-key-members-to-health-team