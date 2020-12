Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 15:51 Hits: 4

Saturday's protesters said they weren't there to cause trouble. The incident took place two months after the FBI thwarted an alleged plot by militia members to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

(Image credit: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/biden-transition-updates/2020/12/07/943820889/michigan-secretary-of-state-says-armed-protesters-descended-on-her-home-saturday