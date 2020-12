Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 18:23

Dr. Rochelle Walensky is an infectious disease expert and teaches at Harvard Medical School. She will replace Robert Redfield, the current director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

(Image credit: Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

