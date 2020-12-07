Former Trump Toady Dr. Birx Now Upset She Has To Debunk COVID Conspiracies

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 14:15 Hits: 4

On Sunday's Meet the Press, Dr. Birx, the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator voiced her frustration that she has to spend her time debunking coronavirus conspiracy theories and myths. For months on end, Dr. Birx appeased and ignored Trump's wild claims about the coronavirus, including the former so-called president telling people to drink bleach. As COVID-19 spreads mercilessly throughout the country, host Chuck Todd told Birx that the president and others in his administration just flout CDC guidelines every chance they get. Chuck Todd asked Birx whether she understood that the public shrugs off the virus because they think it's oversold. Dr. Birx responded by saying she's heard that because she just doesn't talk with healthcare providers, governors, and mayors. “I hear community members parroting back those situations, parroting back that masks don't work, parroting back that we should work towards herd immunity, parroting back that gatherings don't result in super-spreading events,” she said. “And I think our job is to constantly say those are myths. They are wrong, and you can see the evidence base.” Dr. Birx explained that we have mayors and governors in the Sunbelt that have cases rising past the levels they were in the summer but aren't instituting safe regulations that they know changed the course of this pandemic before.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/former-trump-toady-dr-birx-now-upset-she