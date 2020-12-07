Stephanie Ruhle Is Recovering From COVID: 'It's Privilege That Lets You Quarantine'

Articles

Monday, 07 December 2020

This is a passionate plea to level the economic playing field so more people won't die. We're so sorry your family got COVID, Stephanie Ruhle. It's time to hold REPUBLICANS accountable for stopping the needed aid. Talking about "government" doesn't cut it. That said, this is a good rant from someone who got it, and who gets it: STEPHANIE RUHLE: As I mentioned at the top of the show, I am back at work broadcasting safely at home after spending the last two weeks at home isolating and recovering from COVID-19. I did all the right things: in fact, I wore a mask, kept my distance, but still, I got COVID. And I realize that doing the right thing isn't enough. Our federal government isn't giving the incentive or the punitive consequences to influence the decisions we're making every day. Virtually no support for those who can't afford to isolate and stay at home, and no real legal action for those who refuse. For my husband and me, COVID was like a brutal flu. Our kids, no symptoms whatsoever. Without access to rapid testing or the financial and job security to devote the last two weeks to quarantining, all of us would have spread it. Yes. The isolation days are not easy, but they're necessary. And yet, millions of people can't afford to isolate. They're walking around and don't know they have it. Or worse, they just don't care.

