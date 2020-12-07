Seditious Fox Friends Host Continues To Pretend Trump Hasn't Lost The Election

Articles

Regardless of the number of losses Trump's legal team continues to rack up in court, Fox & Friends weekend host Will Cain continues to push for state legislators to ignore the will of the voters and overturn the election results in swing states. It's bad enough Cain has been pushing this nonsense on his own show, but Howard Kurtz's producers felt the need to allow Cain to push this seditious crap on this Sunday's Media Buzz as well. After whining that the media is somehow being too "dismissive" of Trump's clown car of a legal team, and discussing the fact that even Bill Barr wasn't willing to save Trump, how Trump's threats to fire him after he committed the cardinal sin of admitting the truth, that there was no widespread voter fraud, and the election results are not going to be overturned, Kurtz asked Cain's fellow guest Leslie Marshall whether Barr is suddenly "a hero" to the left. Marshall rightfully pointed out that no, he just looked like he was finally doing his job, rather than acting like a Trump toadie. She also called what we're witnessing from the right exactly what it is, "which is the fairy tale phase," and told Kurtz someone finally needs to "tell to emperor he's naked."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/seditious-fox-friends-host-continues