Latest Polls Of The Georgia Senate Runoff Elections

Latest Polls On The Georgia Senate RunoffsTwo runoff elections on Jan. 5 will determine which party controls the Senate
No candidate in either of Georgia’s Senate races won a majority on Nov. 3, triggering a runoff for both seats, with the top two candidates in each race facing off. Control of the Senate now hinges on the outcome of these two races.
Republican Sen. David Perdue is running for reelection against Democrat Jon Ossoff in a regularly scheduled election.
Nov. 9Nov. 28Dec. 17Jan. 54045505560%Perdue 47.9%Ossoff 48.7%DEC. 4 LEADEROssoff+0.8DEC. 4 LEADEROssoff
Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler faces Democrat Raphael Warnock in a special election. Loeffler was appointed to fill former Sen. Johnny Isakson’s seat after he resigned.
Nov. 9Nov. 28Dec. 17Jan. 54045505560%Loeffler 47.0%Warnock 49.2%DEC. 4 LEADERWarnock+2.2DEC. 4 LEADERWarnock
The Senate currently stands at 50 Republicans and 48 Democrats. If Democrats win both runoffs, the party will have control of the chamber because Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would break any ties. But if Republicans win one of the two races, they will maintain control.
FiveThirtyEight’s averages use all runoff polls conducted since the Nov. 3 general election. We adjust polls for house effects based on how much each poll differs from the polling consensus.
|DEC. 1-3
|C-Trafalgar Group
|1,083
|LV
|47%
|48%
|Ossoff +1
|Ossoff +3
|50%
|45%
|Loeffler +5
|Tie
|NOV. 27-30
|ASurveyUSA
|583
|LV
|48%
|50%
|Ossoff +2
|Ossoff +2
|45%
|52%
|Warnock +7
|Warnock +6
|NOV. 19-24
|B/CRMG Research
|1,377
|LV
|47%
|48%
|Ossoff +1
|Ossoff +1
|46%
|48%
|Warnock +2
|Warnock +2
|NOV. 16
|B-InsiderAdvantage
|800
|LV
|49%
|49%
|Tie
|Tie
|48%
|49%
|Warnock +1
|Warnock +1
|NOV. 10
|VCreek/AMG
|300
|LV
|50%
|46%
|Loeffler +4
|Tie
|NOV. 8-9
|C-Remington Research Group
|1,450
|LV
|50%
|46%
|Perdue +4
|Perdue +3
|49%
|48%
|Loeffler +1
|Tie
Notice any bugs or missing polls?
Our polling averages weight polls by pollster reliability, recency and sample size.
Download this data: polls, trend lines.
Design and development by Aaron Bycoffe. Statistical model by Nate Silver. Dhrumil Mehta and Mary Radcliffe contributed research.
Read more https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/georgia-senate-polls/