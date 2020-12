Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 13:55 Hits: 1

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Thursday night issued a scathing condemnation of President Trump’s leadership during the coronavirus pandemic, calling the president's rhetoric a “great human tragedy.”Romney, one of Trump’s most prominent...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/528736-romney-blasts-trump-lack-of-leadership-during-pandemic-its-a-great-human