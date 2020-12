Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 05 December 2020 22:10 Hits: 2

Senate Republicans are shooting down a long shot effort to challenge the Electoral College vote early next year. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus, grabbed headlines when he announced that he would challenge...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/528855-senate-gop-brushes-off-long-shot-attempt-to-fight-biden-win