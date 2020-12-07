Trump Rallies Georgia Voters in US Senate Runoff While Alleging Widespread Fraud

Articles

Published on Monday, 07 December 2020

Republicans and Democrats are working to get Georgia residents to vote in the January 5 runoff election that will decide control of the U.S. Senate. But Republicans are also divided about the results of the November 3 presidential race, with President Donald Trump still asserting widespread voter fraud. Michelle Quinn reports.

Video editor: Mary Cieslak

